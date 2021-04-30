ADVERTISEMENT

The organisers of the annual Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Multichoice Nigeria, has announced that the audition for season six of the reality TV show would begin on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Multichoice made the announcement via statement posted on its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The two-week audition will last till Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The statement said every interested participant is expected to record a two-minute video of himself or herself, stating why he or she should be picked to be a Housemate in Season 6 of BBNaija.

“Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.

“The online Audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021,” Multichoice stated.

This year’s winner of the reality TV show will go home with a grand prize of N90million, the highest for a reality TV show in Africa.