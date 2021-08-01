Abuja real estate firm, Big Homes has empowered over 50 youths and women and distributed food items to 200 homes in Mabushi village in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The outreach tagged “Street Smile – Healthy Living” held over the weekend was part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility to promote hygiene and health living.

Items such as wrappers, household items, sanitary pads and sewing machine were distributed to families, while scholarship were offered to two kids who won in a dance competition.

Speaking during the outreach, Big Homes Managing Director, Topsy Essien said it was necessary to reach out to the community from the youths, elderly and children to educate them on how to take care of their health and environment.

He said Big Homes is not only concern about buildings, but also about promoting green and healthy living. “We are also concern about the people and the environment they live in. We are here to give back to the community and educate them on healthy living.

“We are reaching out to this community because we have 6 ongoing projects in Mabuchi here. So we thought it wiser to give back to a community within Mabuchi were our business is.

Essien said the organization’s plan is to provide a borehole for access to portable water. “We plan on reaching out every quarter of the year with different themes to address different issues.

The Asu Akuyi Aminu of Mabushi in his address thanked Big Homes for the gesture and show of kindness. “We thank God for today. We are excited and happy to receive Big Homes in our community and for the empowerment and donations to our people. Anyone that give to those that are lacking, gives to God.”

The Chief however expressed serious concern about the environmental challenge of refuse disposal in the area, saying it has become a threat to life of the people.

“Our highest challenge now is evacuation of refuse. We have two point of refuse collection but disposal has been a problem. It is only past 2 weeks that Abuja Environmental Protection Board came to evacuate part of it, but if you go around there, you will see a heap of refuse left in the area which is capable of causing an epidemic like Cholera outbreak in part of the country now.

The Chief called on government and private bodies to assist in disposing the refuse dump, saying, “We are scared of any outbreak of disease in our community. We need help now.”