Reuben Udu John has taken to his social media page, @bigheartofficiall, to announce that bigheart will stage a virtual entertainment show.

He stated that the show will provide a virtual experience to fans who cannot show up at the event to get thrilled.

The musical play will be captured in real time, featuring top Artists and live performances and promises to be epic in delivery, Reuben was quoted.

Bigheart will be organizing one of the biggest shows in Nigeria, and the first virtual show for millions of participants.

I love the bigheart platform, which has made waves in the Entertainment industry for years, and they have organised several successful shows in the past.

Fans will be provided with links where they can sign up, and participate in the bigheart show, Reuben stated.