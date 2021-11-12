The Ogun State commissioner for youths and sports, Dr Kehinde Oluwadare, has eulogised Rite Foods’ commitment to the growth of sporting events in the state, saying it is another golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to earn global recognition.

The commissioner said this ahead of the Abeokuta 10km race coming up on Saturday, November 13, 2021, specifically designed for Nigerians within the country and diaspora.

The race will start from Oba Alake’s palace and finish at the M.K.O Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The marathon organised by Nilayo Sports Management Limited, had received support from Ogun state government, saying: “The governor, Dapo Abiodun appreciate Rite Foods for creating a platform of social value that would build talents, engage the youths and spur them to greatness, because this marathon is another golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to earn global recognition.”

In the same vein, the organizer, Mr. Bukola Olopade, praised the effort of Rite Foods’ Bigi brand for its immense role in the success of the forthcoming event.

He said this year’s Marathon is unique because of Rite Foods’ involvement and that the ancient city of Abeokuta is now wearing a new look as the route for the race has been beautified.

Rite Food brand manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said sponsoring a worthy initiative like the Abeokuta marathon, which promotes Nigerian talents, indicates that the world-class company cares about its consumers’ well-being and constantly adds value to life.