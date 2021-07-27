Bikers Rave inc has revealed it’s collaboration with Kairoshof to release a new record in support of Nigerian Basketball Federation’s (NBBF)

the D’tigers and D’tigress at the ongoing 2020 TokyoOlympics.

Bikers Rave inc and Kairoshof recruit veteran rap artist Pherowshuz, arewa female MC Aboki Chick and new singing sensation, el Nayaan will record a theme song aim at uplifting the teams during the olympic.

Barrister Austin Mbamah of bikers rave inc said basket ball is a sport that can be used to take kids away from drug abuse and teach them about team work, that’s why he is behind this moral booster of a song for the national teams.

Kairoshof is a property development company that has always supported the dtigers and dtigress, Mr tunde majekudunmi says the naija no dey carry last song will uplift the teams during the olympics and will also unite nigerians while rooting for the teams.

