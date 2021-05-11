By Our Correspondent

Investors are known to help start and grow businesses. With so many new companies, the world of investors is rapidly growing across various industries; all it takes is for you as the entrepreneur to pitch your idea and make it realistic and convincing.

Bilal Junaid is a software engineer with a bachelor’s degree in Mechatronics engineering. He has previously worked at Amazon Web services and Prezi. He now owns his own venture capital fund in Silicon Valley that has millions of dollars in various tech companies across the USA, Asia, and Europe.

According to Bilal, investing was one of his best decisions; one thing about investing is you are continually growing your money. It gives one an edge when it comes to inflation; investing outperforms inflation by generating a higher return than the inflation rate. It also helps one build on their wealth and achieve financial stability.

As an investor, it is wise to make investment decisions and choose ventures that have realistic goals.

Through his investments, Bilal is able to have a regular source of income within the comfort of his home. Investing is good, especially if one is a heavy spender and is trying to put the money into good use; it helps one become financially disciplined and ensures the compounding of long-term returns.

One of the easy ways to achieve financial freedom, according to Bilal, is through investing. It has taken him to a point where working is not mandatory but because he wants to. It was his dream to become a top investor globally, which has seen him crack into the elite inner circle of the venture capitalists and earn a spot in such a competitive industry.

His advice to start-ups is to put in a lot of effort and not to listen to other people’s opinions, especially startups in the tech industry.

In Bilal’s words, investing is an excellent way to grow your money without necessarily putting in a lot of hard work.

With the current rate of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic investing is a good way of securing your future; all it takes is being well conversant with the industry you are considering investing in and making sure your goals align.