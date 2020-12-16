ADVERTISEMENT

Slaven Bilic became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season when he was sacked by struggling West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old Croatian’s sacking comes with the side 19th in the table but on the back of an encouraging 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday – Bilic’s 100th Premier League match as a manager. Bilic had been at the club for only 18 months but had earned the admiration of the fans after leading West Brom to automatic promotion from the Championship last season.

Although results had been generally poor this term Bilic had been given little funding to bring in players in the close season. His budget for transfers was limited at £20 million. West Brom have garnered seven points from their 13 matches so far and have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 26 goals. They have won only one Premier League match this season, beating bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 on November 28. According to media reports the final straw for the board was the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle last weekend.