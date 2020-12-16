…as Rep calls for more support from his colleagues

By Dickson Agbo

The bill sponsored by Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo on establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Ugbokolo has received a drastic attention on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

This is one among the many bill sponsored by the Feed Back Lawmaker, Dr. Ottah Agbo, which is particularly important and beneficial to the Ado/Ogbadibo/ Okpokwu Federal Constituency, given the fact that in less than two years, the rep member has been on top of his promises of delivering the goods to his constituency, done well in the Green Chamber where every members has been scrambling for development.

Dr. Ottah Agbo is the Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and the Spokesman of the Minority Caucus has promised to do more.

According to him. “my people aint seen nothing yet.”

It is important to note that at the resumed sitting of the House over the week, the bill, which contemplated to bridge the gap in both technical and technological education in Nigeria and particularly in the North Central was among those passed for subsequent deliberations by the Honourable Members in 2021.

It was gathered that the Bill also seeks to change the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo to a federal institution. The Lawmaker said this will enable it to function optimally as the Federal Government will do better to fund it than the Benue State Government which is grappling with paucity of funds as a result of the low internally generated revenue as well as low federal allocation.

“our educational system is too theoretical and less technical in concept and practice, when established, the Federal Polytechnic, Ugbokolo will be strictly technologically driven and linked up to prestigious technological institutions in the UK, Canada and US,” Dr. Agbo stresses.

Recall that Dr. Ottah Agbo has sponsored many critical Bills and Motions which seek to deepen democracy as well as motions and bills that have direct bearings on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and particularly his Constituents.

Amongst are, A Bill to Amend the Press Council Act, to define who a journalist is, A Bill To Establish Facility Management Institute, to preserve public infrastructure and A Bill to amend the Police Trust Fund Act to make NDLEA and other policing institutions to be beneficiaries of the fund. When passed and assented to law, the NDLEA will bark and bite and be able to combat narcotic drug addiction amongst Nigerians, especially the youths.

Reports has shown that the Lawmaker has also moved five important motions and still counting. They include: Urgent need to dredge Rivers Benue/ Niger, ‘ Motion to investigate N10b voted for dredging of River Benue, Need To Declare State of Emmergency In Drug Addiction’; ‘Urgent Need To Rebrand Nigeria’ and ‘Urgent Need To End The Boundary Crisis between Agila Community In Ado LGA, Benue State and Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State’.

Dr. Ottah Agbo is one of the lawmakers, who despite being in the House of Representatives for the first time, have shown great commitment and zeal to ensuring good governance through sound legislation.

Imagine a House of no less than 360 members, the Ozigizaga and the Moving Train of Enone, has in a year and half, demonstrated how effective representation can bring about development as all his interventions since have been in the area of developing his people, enhancing professionalism and strengthening institutions to perform their statutory roles.