BY INNOCENT ONOH with agency report

Daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer, has lamented the divorce of her parents, stressing that it has been painful watching her parents split.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage, saying “we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”. They both said they will continue to share a belief in the mission of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and will continue to work together to run it.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair wrote on Twitter.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” it read.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” they tweeted.

25-year – old Jennifer, who is the oldest child of the Gates, on her Instagram page, said it’s been painful watching her parents split.

Her post read: “I am still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so.

“I wouldn’t personally comment any further on their separation but please note your support and kind words mean the world to me.”

Bill and Melinda Gates have three children together. Jennifer is the oldest, followed by Rory 2, and 18-year-old Phoebe

Bill and Melinda met in the late 1980s when Melinda joined Bill’s Microsoft firm. Their Foundation has spent billions fighting causes such as infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations in children.

The Gates’ – along with investor Warren Buffett – are behind the Giving Pledge, which calls on billionaires to commit to giving away the majority of their wealth to good causes.

Bill Gates is the fourth wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, and is worth $124 billion.

He made his money through the firm he co-founded in the 1970s, Microsoft, the world’s biggest software company.