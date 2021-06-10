House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to make the Nigerian Navy University known as Admiralty University a conventional school.

Leading the debate on the bill, the member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, who sponsored it, said the passage would grant the institution full legal status to operate without any hindrance.

“This bill seeks to establish the Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibusa as a conventional university with selected programmes, limited and focused faculties to promote scholarship, research and other means of advancement of knowledge and its practical application to military hardware and software, and provide an opportunity of acquiring a higher and liberal education in Nigeria,” he said.

Gagdi said the university would offer courses in military policy, logistics and strategy, basic and applied sciences and arts, engineering, environmental and social sciences, education, agriculture, medical sciences, and any other field of study approved by the Senate of the University.

He also said the institution will offer special courses whether leading to university distinctions or not for such persons as may be prescribed, conduct research in any field as may be prescribed or directed, arranging conferences, seminars, workshops, and like activities and performing any other function as may be conferred on it by statute.