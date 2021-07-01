The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to empower state Houses of Assembly to create local government areas.

According to the bill sponsored by the member representing Okpe/ Sapele/ Uvwie federal constituency of Delta State, Oberuakpefe Afe is aimed at strengthening the local government as the third tier of government as well as making the creation of council areas more flexible.

According to him, the bill if passed into law would empower state Houses of Assembly to create local government areas in their respective states, as well as empower local government area to more responsibilities.

The lawmaker noted that Section 3(6) of the bill seeks to “give more latitude to state legislatures to determine the number and size of local governments in line with the economic variables and other relevant considerations that will make the focal government structure more relevant to the day to day administration of cities and towns falling within their spheres of influence.”

Afe added that “a template that permits flexibility in the system of local governments is preferred to a regimented system dictated by the center which is difficult to adjust to changing needs and circumstances.”