BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

A frontline labour leader and labour member of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) Comrade Issa Aremu has described as unhelpful, uninformed and diversionary the controversial private member bill sponsored by Hon Garba Datti Mohammed representing Sabon Gari federal constituency in Kaduna State, which seeks to move minimum wage from exclusive list to concurrent legislative list, saying the bill would die naturally.

This is just as he averred that the minimum wage on the exclusive list is a settled matter and that the bill should be considered as dead on arrival and will die naturally. He urged legislators and governors to improve their knowledge about labour issues.

LEADERSHIP recalls that workers who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had marched into the National Assembly last Wednesday to protest against moves by lawmakers to remove minimum wage matters from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list.

The controversial bill had passed second reading without a public hearing at the House of Representatives in February, a situation decried by labour watchers as lacking transparency and accountability.

According to the labour leader should the bill become law, the federal government will not have exclusive jurisdiction to

determine a national minimum wage and states will now have the power to determine their own minimum wages.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, Comrade Aremu who also doubles as the vice president of Industrial Global Union with 50 million

workers world wide advised lawmakers and governors to renew their social contract with their constituencies, adding that the sponsored

bill shows “a scandalous disconnect” between some representatives and the people they claim to represent.

Comrade Aremu said 21 years after uninterrupted democratic process, it was “unacceptable” that some legislators lack sufficient knowledge

of 1999 constitution which he said rightly puts critical factors of development like labour, capital and land on the exclusive list with a view of promoting “ a planned and balanced economic development of Nigeria.”

According to him, all federations of the world maintain minimum labour, health, safety pension, welfare and financial standards failing which sustainable and harmonious development is impossible.

Comrade who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for following in the footsteps of Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa YarAdua/ Good Luck Jonathan to increase minimum wage as part of agenda for decent working growth and development said only the president and his ministers Chris Ngige and Festus Kyamo can pronounce on minimum labour standards, while governors and legislators can complement it.

He described as “ a disgrace”, the clamour by some governors for exclusive right to determine minimum wage bellow the national minimum wage adding that it shows the collapse of governance at sub-national levels compared to the Second Republic.