By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Nigeria Labour Congress NLC (Cross River State branch) has described the bill seeking transfer of minimum wage from the exclusive to concurrent list as retrogressive saying the bill will never see the light of the day.

Addressing workers during a one day protest where members of the trade union were led by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpepi to storm the State House of Assembly where thir grievances were registered before Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jonas Eteng Williams.

Ukpekpi told the law makers that should the bill be allowed to passed into law, it would give state governors in the country licence to drag the country anticlockwise to the era of ridiculous slave wages which in the past had been the cause of industrial actions in most parts of the country.

In a brief interaction with Ukpekpi shortly after making the Union’s mind known to the leadership of the state Assembly, The NLC chairman stated”The private member bill moved by Hon. Garba Mohammed representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna and few governors was on Tuesday February 23, rushed through first and second readings.

“The bill which has been referred to the Ad Hoc Committee on Constitution Review seeks the transfer of the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

“Hon. Speaker, if this anti-labour bill that seeks to hamstring the nation in her efforts to reduce poverty and inequality is presented to the State Assembly, we appeal that you kindly refuse to assent,” he said.

In his address read to the state house, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Monday averred that members of the TUC are in disagreement with the bill stressing by should the bill be allowed to come into law, Nigerian workers would be at the receiving end.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words TUC chair said, “It means a governor will wake up one morning and decide to pay the workers in the state whatever he likes, therefore, we say no to such obnoxious bill.

“We have come out today to our State House of Assembly that when the bill gets to you, it should be rejected, he said.

But in a swift reaction to speeches of the labour leaders, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jonas Eteng averred that given the fact that his father was a civil servant he is totally in support of the workers.

Eteng urged the labour leaders not to worry themselves stressing that the bill would not see the light of the day when it gets to the house of Assembly stressing that assembly men would reject the anti workers bill.

In his words Eteng said,”We are elected because of you, if you say a bill is wrong, I don’t have any right to continue with it.

“I will take a copy of your complaints to the Conference of Speakers and we must take a decision and that decision must be favourable to the people”.