Apparently disturbed by the wave of insecurity in the country, the Senate Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Bashiru has hinted that a bill to control proliferation and illegal possession of firearms across the country is underway.

The senator representing Osun Central at the red chamber while addressing journalists in his senatorial office in Osogbo, Osun State noted that when signed into law, the problem of proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the country would be solved.

He disclosed that the bill is currently at the committee stage stressing that when eventually passed it would go a long way in curbing criminal activities and security problems in the country.

Ajibola who at the briefing declared his support for the second term bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State added that he has performed creditably well in his first term in office

He noted that with his relationship with Oyetola, he would ensure that the governor secures the ticket for a second term in office.

