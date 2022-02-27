House of Representatives has passed for second reading, a bill for an act seeking to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Zuru, Kebbi State.

The centre when established will be saddled with the responsibility of providing secondary and tertiary medical services for all kinds of medical challenges to the people of Kebbi and neighbouring states.

The member representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko-Wasagu and Sabaka Federal Constituency of the state, Hon Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, who sponsored the bill said the Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi is the only active federal tertiary institution within the state. He also said FMC Birnin Kebbi struggles with more patients than its hospital beds, adding that the hospital is practically not accessible due to the imperfect nature of the roads.

Tukura in his lead debate said; “This bill seeks to establish Federal Medical Center Zuru, to be saddled with the responsibility of providing secondary and tertiary medical services for all kinds of medical challenges to not only good people of Zuru but Nigerians in general.

“Despite these developments, the existing medical centres within the state struggles with more patients than hospital beds – which was true even before the pandemic. Compared to the global average of 26 hospital beds per 10,000 people, Nigeria has five hospital beds per 10,000. Currently, Nigeria requires134,000 beds to a population of 211 million people,” he said.

