By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act to limit the tenure of acting chairman of the agency to six months.

The bill which was sponsored by the member representing Kabba -Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, and three others, also seeks to restructure the composition of the EFCC by including members of an independent organisation in its membership.

According to the proposed amendment,”the acting chairman shall only occupy the position of acting Chairman for a period not exceeding six months after which his appointment will lapse if he is not confirmed by the Senate.”

Also, the bill provides for the establishment of the Operations Review Committee, Witness Protection Unit, Detention Unit, and compensation of victims of financial crimes.

The proposed legislation is equally seeking the disqualification of convicted persons from holding or continuing to hold public offices.

, as well as empower the EFCC to retain a percentage of recovered loot for the funding of its operations.

The bill provides “that 0.05% of the sums of money and value of assets recovered from looted funds and proceeds of crime is credited to the funds of the Commission to enable it to be more effective in the discharge of its responsibilities.”

However, it states “that such funds shall not be credited to the Commission without authorization by the National Assembly through the relevant committees of the Senate and House of Representatives.”

After the bill was passed for second reading, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, referred it to the House Committee on Financial Crimes for further legislative action.