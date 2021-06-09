A bill seeking to strengthen the copyright regime in Nigeria to enhance the competitiveness of its creative industries in a digital and knowledge-based global economy passed second reading in Senate yesterday.

This followed the presentation of the lead debate by the sponsor, Senator Mukhail Abiru (APC-Lagos East) during Tuesday’s plenary.

The Bill is titled: “The Copyright Act Repeal and Re-Enactment Bill, 2021”

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Abiru said it was read the first time on Tuesday, May 4, adding that it seeks to bring the law in tandem with current realities.

Abiru said the bill and would among other things, effectively protect the rights of authors to ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts.

Supporting the debate, deputy chief whip, Senator Sabi said, “I’m convinced that this amendment will align us to global best practices.