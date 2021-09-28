Gombe State government, yesterday paid N591 million as compensation to some victims of the crisis that rocked Billiri months ago over Mai Tangale stool.

No fewer than 554 victims benefited out of which eight got N40 million during the event, held at the Mai Tangale Palace in Billiri.

Billiri was thrown into turmoil, over the emergence of the new Mai in Tangale Kingdom after the demise of the 15th Mai Tangale, Abdul Buba Mashero.

The violent protesters questioned the recognition of the new Mai Tangle, Danladi by the state government. The state government however said it relied on the existing state law, which gave it power to set aside the decision of the kingmakers in such case.

The youths however took to the streets to protest government’s position, burnt houses and killed some people.

The commissioner for finance, Magaji Gambo who spoke to beneficiaries, said the victims are divided into two groups; the families of the eight that lost their lives and those that lost properties in the fracas.

According to him, families of the deceased would collect N4million each, adding that worship centres, wounded individuals and those whose properties were torched would also be duly compensated.

On his part, deputy governor, Dr Manassah Jattau regretted that: “Once a rope has cut, it can never be of same length, no matter how well we try tying it together, my sincere prayer here is that we should witness a change in this.”