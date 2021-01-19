BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NIIT), Zaria, on Monday disclosed that, the institute has acquired 84 hectares of land from the Kaduna State Government for the establishment of Jathropa plantation for bio-fuel technology.

The Institute further said, it has also acquired another 40 hectares of land from Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State for the construction of additional workshops notably the driver development training centre, adding that efforts to secure more lands from the Federal Ministry of Lands Housing and Urban Development to be utilized for other important projects in the Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General and Chief Executive, NITT, Dr Bayero Salih Farah made the disclosures while addressing a press conference as part of activities marking his one year in office as DG of the institution.

According to him, “the Institute under my stewardship has acquired 84 hectares of land from the Kaduna State Government for the establishment of Jathropa plantation, and another 40 hectares of land from Sabon Gari Local Government for the construction of additional workshops notably the driver development training center.

“on jathropha plantation, as we all know, the country is looking for alternative for fuel and in that regard, we have identified jathropha plant as one key area we can explore.

“For now, we are embarking on plantation of this plant so that if it is successful, we can expand it and extend to private investors”, he said.

The director general further asaid due to the ongoing expansion of the institute with the support of the federal government through the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi as well as the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki and the Chairman of the NITT Governing Council, Ologun John Onojeharho.

In terms of training, he said, 16 staff are being sponsored abroad for their masters and PhD in various fields of transport, and engineering.

Adding to his success stories so far as the man at the helm of affairs at NITT he said, “the Institute’s Library has been renovated, upgraded and equipped with modern ICT equipment to facilitate seamless learning and knowledge

sharing among participants within and outside the country.

“We are currently in the process of facilitating the accreditation of some courses by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), which will provide the Institute the opportunity to offer National Diplomas in Crane

Operations, Welding & Fabrication, Mechatronics etc which will open windows of opportunities for the teeming youths in the

country as well as improves the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Institute.

The DG identified inadequate funding, capacity in human resource and facilities as major challenges confronting the institute, “our problems all boils down to lack of funding. We highly rely on the Federal Government through its budgetary provisions to fund our activities.

“So, what we are doing is to conduct more training in the institute, conduct more research activities, provide consulting services to private and public organizations so that we will be able to make more money around the system to support the government”, he added.

” We have over the past one year enjoyed an unprecedented level of patronage from our teaming clients that cut across public and private actors of the nation’s economy with over 3000 and over 125 participants graduating from the Long Term Programme comprising of Certificate, diploma, advices diploma, masters and post graduate diploma in Transport and Logistics”.