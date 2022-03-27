Experts at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and International Support Network for African Development (ISNAD-Africa) have expressed worries over possible loss of 24,000 or 86 per cent of the 28,000 species in the world to agricultural activity.

With the growing global population, the experts in a policy document released by ISNAD-Africa in partnership with WWF noted that the threat of agriculture to the loss of biodiversity is growing rapidly in Africa.

United Nations Environment Programme had said agriculture threatens 24,000 or 86 per cent of the 28,000 species that are at risk of extinction.

Being the United Nations’ custodian organisation for biodiversity, the United Nations Convention for Biological Diversity had developed the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity (2011-2020) through activities at the national level, with supporting actions at the subnational, regional, and global levels.

Reportedly, the post 2020 Biodiversity Framework is the new humanity strategic plan for the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) that is being developed and will be adopted at the 15th CBD Conference of the Parties (COP15) expected to hold in China will build on the Strategic Plan for Biodiversity 2011-2020 and sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is realised.

Executive secretary of ISNAD-Africa, Adedoyin Adeleke noted that while agriculture remained crucial to eradicating hunger and malnutrition globally as the sector generates a 32 per cent of gross domestic product and employing 65 per cent of the population in sub Sahara Africa, its impacts on biodiversity loss is worrisome.

“The sector, coupled with the unprecedented population increase, is considered a huge contributor to biodiversity loss in Africa and across the globe. Forest, and other ecosystems are being converted to agricultural land, thus constituting a threat to habitats and contributing to a reduction in the number and abundance of species,” Adeleke said.

He said the increasing demand for foods, fuels and fibre induced by the unprecedented growth of human population have stimulated the intensification of agriculture in Sub Sahara.

To address the issues, he noted that there was need for the inclusion of 2030 milestones in the post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Adedoyin added that the plan must be communicable and define the outcomes of achievement that were needed before achieving reversal of biodiversity by 2030 and achieve the 2050 Vision.

He said there was need to complement the milestones provided in the first draft of the framework to ensure they help focus the attention and actions of key decision makers like stakeholders and sectors on what needs to be achieved by 2030.

“In order to avoid confusion, we need to be clear that while milestones focus on outcomes, all targets should focus on the transformative actions needed to achieve the 2030 Mission.

alignment of future investment and development policies around the agreements that the inclusion of 2030 Milestones in the post 2020 GBF. These milestones need to be S.M.A.R.T, easily communicable and define the outcomes we need to achieve by 2030 to reverse biodiversity loss and put the world on track to achieve the 2050 Vision.