Proprietors of hotels in Imo State have appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma to rescue them from harassment, intimidation and extortion by agents saddled with the implementation of the state’s biometric data capture and painting exercise.

According to the promoters of the hospitality industry, the trend if left unchecked might spell down for the industry which they said is the second largest employer of labour after the state government.

Acting under the aegis of “Imo State Hoteliers Association”, the hotel proprietors in a letter to the governor dated 9th February, 2022 entitled “Distortion/Confusion Over State’s Biometric Data Capturing and Painting” signed by the chairman, Chima Chukwuyere, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, the hotel owners accused the coordinator of the exercise, Chief Kingsley Nwachukwu of being a thorn on the flesh of his members through his insistence that all vehicles belonging to hotels in the state must face the biometric data capturing exercise.

This was contained in his letter of 9th November 2021 to the association entitled “Demand Notice/letter of invitation” where he directed the members to meet with the management committee of the state Biometric Data Capturing and painting for discussion on modalities for the exercise within one week upon the receipt of his letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nwachukwu in the said letter warned that failure to comply with this would constrain the committee to direct her enforcement team to impound all vehicles belonging to the association.

This demand did not go down well with the hoteliers who although acknowledged it as part of government’s measures to fight crime and criminality in the state, argued that operational vehicles of hotels should not be involved in such an exercise as they are neither engaged for commercial services nor are used for criminal activities.

Chukwunyere in his letter to the governor, explained that every hotel in the state is either a limited liability company or a duly registered institution with the corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) hence it is untenable and illogical to separate any hotels operating vehicles from the very hotel that owns them.

He regretted that some members of his association had in the past been embarrassed and their vehicles illegally impounded in the most primitive aggressive manner on the flimsy excuse of failure to participate in the government biometric data capturing programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from ceaseless seizure of vehicles of his members, Chukwunyere also alleged that Nwachukwu and his team were equally collecting cash, which was never paid through the government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA).