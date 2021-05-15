ADVERTISEMENT

The Biopic movie ‘AYINLA’ will hit the cinemas nationwide on Friday June 18.

According to the movie director, Tunde Kelani famously called Uncle TK, the movie about the legendary Apala musician, Ayinla Omowura will be premiered at a yet to be scheduled date before the June 18 screening.

‘Ayinla’ which is about the life and times of the famous musician close to TK’s heart because of his affinity with the rock city, Abeokuta where he grew up and is presently based, is produced under Mainframe Productions, a company he founded, started with twelve people and now has an academy that trains the younger generation.

Ayinla has a rich cast with Lateef Adedimeji as the lead character, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Omowunmi Dada, Ade Laoye and others.

Ayinla Omowura who was born in 1933, is considered to be one of the most original Yoruba musicians of post-colonial Nigeria. His music was popular in South-West Nigeria in the 70s. Sadly, he was killed by one of his band members during a brawl in Abeokuta, Ogun State in 1980.

It is indeed an irony that forty years after he died under controversial circumstances, a movie is being made about him.