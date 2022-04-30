Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegb, has declared that the agency was not created to stop genetically modified organisms (GMOs) from coming into the country.

He said the agency was only created to ensure that Nigerians and the environment are safe from any potential adverse impact the GMOs may have on human and animal health as well as that of the environment.

Ebegba spoke on Thurday while declaring open a one-day sensitisation workshop on biosafety in Nigeria, which was organised by NBMA in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “The National Biosafety Management Agency was established by the NBMA Act 2015 to create and implement a regulatory framework for the practice of modern biotechnology and the use of its products in Nigeria.

“Since coming into existence, the NBMA has put in place regulations, guidelines and policies to ensure that the products of modern biotechnology (genetically modified organisms) can be deployed safely in Nigeria

“The NBMA is charged with the responsibility of providing framework, institutional and administrative mechanisms for safety measures in the application of modern biotechnology in Nigeria, with a view to preventing its potential adverse effects on human health, animals, plants and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The NBMA was not created to stop genetically modified organisms but to ensure that Nigerians and the environment are safe from any potential adverse impact they may have on human and animal health; and the environment.”

In his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Environment, Pastor Fienemika Emmanuel, said since the coming on board of NBMA, a lot has been achieved.

Emmanuel, who was represented by the Head, Department of Environmental Health and Safety, Dr. Sydney George, added that there has been improvement in food safety in the country.