Deputy governor of Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has said biotechnology and the media hold the key to strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural growth and development.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of a two-day retreat organised by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) and the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) for journalists, farmers and extension workers in Kano State.

The deputy governor said Nigeria’s agricultural prowess was being consistently weakened by some age-long practices and factors like over reliance on rain-fed agriculture, smallholder land holding, poor planting material, low fertiliser application, and the weak agricultural extension system in the country.

Gawuna noted that Nigeria could leapfrog other countries to become major supplier of agricultural products with timely deployment and adoption of biotechnology and getting the media to communicate it rightly.

“Over the past 20 years, value-added per capita in agriculture has risen by less than 1 per cent annually. According to FAO, Nigeria has lost USD 10 billion in annual export opportunity from groundnut, palm oil, cocoa and cotton alone due to continuous decline in the production of those commodities,” he said.

Represented by his special assistant on agriculture, Mr Hafiz Muhammad, the deputy governor said while other countries were getting almost 10 tons of maize per hectare, in Nigeria the highest variety was giving about 4 tons. Also, when Nigerian farmers are getting 13 tons for cassava, others are getting 40 tons. “Bean which is popularly called, ‘Naman Talaka’, and one of the most important legumes in the country leaves us with farmers producing 0.75 tons per hectare,” he added.

He challenged the media to promote activities that would increase agricultural productivity, pointing out that for many decades, the nation had experienced a gradual decline in the farming population and static land size with an ever-increasing population that must be fed. “Meeting this demand looks almost impossible when viewed against our degraded land, poor yield and the emergence of new crop diseases and pest,” he further stated.