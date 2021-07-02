The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed excitement at the deluge of sports talents in the British International School (BIS) at the Victoria Island, Lagos, assuring that future talents can be discovered for the country.

Speaking at the final of the British International School maiden football tournament on Thursday, Dared: “I’m so excited to see so many young talents. I gladly moved my itinerary around to join the kids because these ones are the future of sports development in this country. They are also the strength of our youth. I want to congratulate all the students and those that participated.

“I hope from these young ones we’ll have more Mary Onyali, Chioma Ajunwa and Sunday Bada. These are sportsmen and women that represented this country in the Olympics, commonwealth games, All Africa games and won medals. I’m sure from here we’ll have stars who will represent the country in the future.”

He added that, “We have Adopt-an-Athlete-Initiative which identifies talents and nurtures them to stardom. We hope to identify new talents and we can look back in the future and say they were discovered from this school”