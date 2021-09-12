Bishop Paul Nwachukwu, the Founder of Grace of God Mission Int’l, has urged Nigerian pastors to use their wealth to alleviate the poverty of the people, especially the needy in the society.

Nwachukwu said this in his sermon at the 70th birthday anniversary and book launch of Rev. William Okoye, a former Chaplain at Aso Rock Chapel yesterday in Abuja.

Okoye is also the General Overseer of All Christians Fellowship Mission (ACFM).

Nwachukwu advised pastors not to take their duties lightly but they should be ready to talk at any time, adding that this was not the time to play as the church had been turned into a social club.

He stressed the need for pastors to be the light and show the way to the Kingdom of God to those who were in darkness for the country to experience peace and development.

The bishop, who took his reference from the Holy Book of Isaiah Chapter 60, said the country would not witness transformation until the ministers of God focus attention on the spiritual growth of their members.

“God’s people must be prepared for this time. This is not the time to play. The church has been turned into a social club.

“Hell fire is real and it is not for one million years. Christians need to know how to pray,” Nwachukwu said.

In his remarks, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle, advised pastors to embrace spiritual brokenness and thrive with humility.

Ayokunle, who described the celebrant as a modest man with humility, said the church should emulate him and be committed in the area of missions.

Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, called on Christians to be awake, alert and not forget themselves in this world and just know that every single day draws them closer to the end of time.

Enenche described the celebrant as a man who was very true to his calling and has served his Maker and nation with the best of integrity and character, adding that it was rare these days to see someone with consistency in service to God.

A former minister of information and orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, also described Okoye as a lover of people.

Gana said the he was not ashamed to preach the gospel of Christ because he knew and believed in the power of God for the salvation of all those who believed.

He said that the celebrant was always very happy with any programme that would uplift the poor and transform the economy of the society for people to live good lives.

The celebrator thanked dignitaries that attended the event and called on Christians to have values as they were their core beliefs that would help shape their lives. (NAN)