For years and years, we have been given a financial system that has remained constant
throughout. Whenever a new baby born, he is ultimately into that old financial system. Under
this system, there are many hidden truths and realities.
The system of money known to us have made many lies and many realities were hid by the
banks and the government. We are always dealt at the superficial surface despite of
knowing the underneath facts. The system is so corrupted that if you would get an
alternative option you would through that manmade money into the dustbin! We only know
about money, what we are told from ages.
People only know a few principles without knowing their backgrounds. The system of money
has evolved within years, previously people used gold, silver, stones, glass beads as a form
of money. But things changed.
Today money has evolved into this liquid cash and with this paradigm shift the society has
made bad money too. How is that good money transformed into bad money?
Money Printing:
Over the years a lot of money has been counterfeiting. The human greed and deception
have led such circumstances and unnatural money. If money is produced with little or no
cost and you would do in this manner then you are stealing others money.
This is when inflation origins from the wrong way of money printing. This man-made
intervention costs lives of many by screwing up the whole system. When the printing of
money occurs at a much higher speed then the value of the money falls causing serious
consequences.
Inflation starts stealing from us and makes us fall down into a wretched person. Consumer
price Index is normally checked to see the inflation. CPI is the average change in the price
paid by the urban consumers.
Inflation is also the result of dollar’s fluctuation. That means dollar is purchasing less every
year causing huge amounts of tax. The taxes are ultimately taken up from the citizen in
different forms.
Corruption being most dominant in the least developed countries has brought million to the
verge of huger. The cruel rulers fill up their stomachs without making a proper system for
everyone so that the money gets circulated in all hands. People of such countries have to
sacrifice themselves for the greed of the leaders.
Bitcoin Solves Problems:
Bitcoin being the latest innovation of this digital era can give escape from these economic
pressures. Being decentralised it is a freedom from all the corruptions. There are no higher
authorities that control the bitcoin so that makes it the purest form of assets available in
today’s world.
The paper money could be manipulated or destroyed but bitcoins being digital cannot be.
There are the easiest portable forms of money that can be transferred wherever you reside.
You can access your smartphones and transact your desired amounts.
The bitcoin is being accepted by more people daily. The number of people entering the
crypto world are increasing. People are investing into it on a daily basis. That means the
growing popularity of bitcoin lead it to be the future of next year.
The supply of bitcoin is finite. No one can cheat because of the rules a proper system of
bitcoin network. The organized and computerized bitcoin platforms always benefit people.
Bitcoin is superior because it cannot be affected by other factors like liquid money is. Most
importantly the liquid money can be snatched by the thieves. Many cases have been
reported that shows the banks have been robbed. Whereas bitcoins can never be robbed
like this.
Bitcoin has an open system that is secure. You should come out of the old systems and try
the bitcoin network. You can take the control from the corrupt leaders. So, what are your
plans then?