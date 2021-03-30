ADVERTISEMENT

What is Bitcoin Trading?

Bitcoin trading is how someone can gamble on movements in the price of the cryptocurrency. However, the traditional procedure usually adopted by Bitcoin traders is to buy it through an exchange, and they are mostly using derivatives to speculate on the rise and fall of prices to make the most of the volatility of Bitcoin. Any Bitcoin investor must follow some necessary things such as a cryptocurrency exchange account, a secure and smooth connection to the internet, personal identification documents if you are using a Know Your Customer, and a payment method.

How to Buy Bitcoin?

Trading a Bitcoin can seem like a complex procedure, but it is much easier when you divide it into steps. With time it is becoming easier to buy bitcoin as well as the legitimacy of the wallets and exchanges is also growing. One can use legal methods like credit cards, debit cards, and bank accounts to buy Bitcoin. Additionally, you can buy digital currency via P2P exchanges or specialized ATMs in different countries. Whereas Bitcoin ATMs in most countries require government-issued IDs as of 2020.

Security and privacy issues are very crucial for Bitcoin investors. Although there is Bitcoins’ physical existence, it is usually a bad idea to brag about big holdings of the currency. Anybody who gains the private key to a public address on the Blockchain of the digital coin can authorize transactions. Though it is clear that one should keep the private key secret, criminals and hackers may steal private keys if they learn significant holdings. Similarly, you should be aware that anyone can see the balance of a public address that you use.

Steps to Trade Bitcoin BTC

Bitcoin trading is legal in the United States and many other developed countries. To trade bitcoin, you need to follow essential steps:

Learn what moves the price of Bitcoin

Choose a Bitcoin trading strategy and style

Pick an Exchange

Connect your Exchange to a Payment Option

Decide whether to go long or short

Set your limits and stops

Place an Order to trade

Safe Storage for your Bitcoin

Choose your position to gain profit or cut a loss

Derivatives of Trading Bitcoin

Trading Bitcoins derivatives means that rather than owning Bitcoin outright, the person will be speculating on its price with CFDs. Consequently, he will be able to take a position on the price rising of Bitcoin by going long or falling by going short. Buying Bitcoin via an exchange is mainly for those who decide to pick a buy-and-hold Bitcoin strategy. The reason is that buying the cryptocurrency through exchange means that you are taking direct Bitcoin ownership – with the anticipation that its price will rise.

Alternate Ways of Buying Bitcoin

While exchanges like Binance or Coinbase are some of the most popular ways of purchasing Bitcoin. But buying Bitcoins is not the only method. Here below are some other processes that Bitcoin owners can utilize.

P2P Exchanges

Bitcoin ATMs

Buy online with a credit card, debit card, or bank transfer

Get Bitcoin using PayPal

However, the best and safest way to buy Bitcoin is via debit or credit card, as it offers exceptional security and acceptable fees.