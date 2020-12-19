ADVERTISEMENT

Ricardo Young, young and zealous entrepreneur, who owns Victory Restaurant and Lounge is a profiled go-getter who has a vision of not only attaining his goals but also attaining goals for others.

Ricardo is a complete philanthropist whose major objective is to make an impact in the lives of others. Ricardo also has a thing for football which led him to particularly influence the lives of young footballers; “I loved playing football in college, but I was more appreciative to earn the opportunity to have the opportunity to earn three degrees in Business and Finance. My love of football combined with my business background led me to enter the NFL agent business.”

Bred and raised in Northwest Washington, D.C. in the Morton St. Projects, Ricardo believes his upbringing and environment had a major role to play in his overall character and perceptions of life.

Ricardo Young is a young American African who has set out to make a difference with his distinct and crude ideologies.

Ricardo’s success is not hardly explained as a close examination on his personality would reveal how open-minded and innovative the African-American really is. In a most recent interview with media 360, he said;

“I have always had a love for the “hustle.” Anyone who knows me knows that I’m constantly working, thinking of new ideas, looking at the next opportunity.” Ricardo is a typical example of a fully equipped entrepreneur which explains his diversity in business.

Ricardo has expressed his determination in ensuring that the coming year is not only more productive, but more satisfying and engaging. “I hope I continue to serve as inspiration for the next generation of young, black entrepreneurs. Whatever the goal or vision, I’m always going to give it 110% and never let anyone outwork me and I’m excited to see where that takes me and my team.” Ricardo explained. With an ariel understanding of the person of the man, Ricardo Young, it is undebatable that the young entrepreneur is rightly positioned for greatness.