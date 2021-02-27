Now, it is obviously important to remember that African-Americans are not the only minority group in the United States who are unhealthy subjects to racism. People tend to associate issues concerning race with black and white, forgetting that there are Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans and more races out there who also have their own issues to deal with due to the beatification of whites in the American system.

“The black-white binary, effectively dictates that non-black minority groups must compare their treatment to that of African-Americans to gain redress. The paradigm holds that one group, blacks, constitutes the prototypical minority group. “Race” means, quintessentially, African American. Other groups, such as Asians, Indians, and Latinos/as, are minorities only insofar as their experience and treatment can be analogized to that of blacks.” (Delgado, Richard, and Jean Stefancic. “Critical Race Theory: an Introduction.” Amazon, New York University Press, 2017, www.amazon.com/Critical-Race-Theory-Introduction-America/dp/0814721354. )

The above quote really caught my attention because not only does it highlight that the problems that non-black minorities face are neglected, but it also explains how in order for a non-black minorities issue to even be considered for redress it has to be able to be compared with that of African American problems.

In their book, Delgado, Richard, and Jean Stefancic further noted: “Imagine, for example, that Juan Dominguez, a Puerto Rican worker is told by his boss, ‘You’re a lazy Puerto Rican just like all the rest. You’ll never get ahead as long as I’m the supervisor.” Juan sues for workplace discrimination under a civil rights–era statute designed with blacks in mind. He wins because he can show that an African American worker, treated in similar fashion, would be entitled to redress. But supposing Juan’s coworkers and supervisor make fun of him because of his accent, religion, or place of birth. An African American subjected to these forms of discrimination would not be able to recover, and so Juan would go without recourse.”

This is an example given by the book that I thought was appropriate to share because it gives a better understanding of just how much the black-white binary is embedded into the system. Due to the binary non-black minorities aren’t able to seek justice because people don’t seem to understand the gravity of their situation.

I wonder how many non-black minorities may have faced discrimination in the work place or even in their everyday lives, but have been afraid to speak up due to the assumption that because they are not black their problems are automatically belittled. Learning about this binary was very enlightening to me because it taught me that it is not about who is treated better or worse in America. It is about everybody getting the same treatment and being able to seek justice for their racial conflicts. America is a place that is blessed with so many different beautiful cultures.

People need to understand that it is not a competition of which group is treated worse in the country. Rather, minorities should work together to ensure that everybody is able to get equal justice when they feel they are being victims of discrimination.