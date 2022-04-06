An assistant commissioner of police and forensic toxicologist, Benedict Agbo, has told the Lagos State Coroner probing the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni that he didn’t get any request to test the “blackish substance” found in the deceased’s intestine.

Agbo, who works with the Police Force Criminal Investigation Department said yesterday he was contacted by the police area commander in Warri, Delta State that an autopsy was going to be done on the deceased.

The witness, who was summoned to testify by the coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, is a medical doctor and had worked as a toxicologist for the police for about 25 years,

He said after the autopsy was carried out, he discussed it with the pathologist in the state, Dr Clement Vhriterhire and received some samples for chemical analysis.

He identified the samples sent to the toxicologist as being tagged: “A (containing cake dark brown labelled heart blood), B (containing greyish liquid substance labelled stomach content), C (sample note containing a greyish brown mass of flesh labelled liver) and a sample bottle containing light reddish colour liquid labelled fluid from the eye).

There was no mention of the “blackish substance” found in the late student and this elicited questions from counsel to the Oromoni family, Femi Falana.

At a previous proceeding of the coroner in Ikeja, a consultant pathologist with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Dr Sunday Soyemi had told the inquest that he discovered the “blackish substance in the boy’s intestine during autopsy.

While answering questions under cross-examination from Falana, Soyemi however said no test was carried out to determine what the blackish substance was as LASUTH had no toxicology laboratory.

But the school, Dowen College, had denied the claim, alleging instead that the student sustained injuries while playing football with his mates.

At proceedings yesterday, Falana who cross-examined the toxicologist, asked, “Was any blackish substance sent to you for any examination from LASUTH?”

“No. I didn’t get any request,” the toxicologist replied.

The lawyer also asked questions on whether the police laboratory for toxicology is the only functional toxicology in Nigeria, Dr. Agbo testified that he was not aware.

He mentioned that the police laboratory for toxicology in Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos was commissioned in 1997 and has remained functional even though he admitted that ‘some of the equipment sometimes breaks down and some people are called to fix it.’’

When he was asked about the condition of the equipment between November and now, he said, “I will have to go back and take stock.”When Falana insisted on getting answers to the question, he testified that “For DNA, the gas chromatography was faulty.

Magistrate Kadiri has adjourned further proceedings to April 11 and 12.