ANKELI EMMANUEL in this report writes that blame game pervades the air as traders continue to wait for divine intervention weeks after fire razed more than half of the Sokoto Central Market.

Loud sounds of sirens from the Federal and State Fire Services filled the air in Sokoto metropolis that early morning. For many, such sounds do not come to them as a surprise.

Afterall, the frequency of fire incidents in Sokoto metropolis has made them accustomed to the alarm blowing sirens.

This is even more so that a day or week rarely passes in this dry season without an incident of fire outbreak either within or outside the metropolis.

However, what aroused the concerns of many on that fateful day was the consistency of the sirens. Added to their shock, was how thick and huge the smoke coming out of the market direction was that early morning.

Disturbed by this ugly sight, the residents were forced to inquire into what was happening. Like wild fire, the news got to everyone that the popular Sokoto Central Market was on fire.

Though, nearly everybody in the state understands better when it’s called Shagari Market. This is because, after being burnt twice in 1970, the market was rebuilt by Julius Berger in 1967 when Alhaji Shehu Usman Shagari was the chairman of Sokoto Urban Development Authority.

Being one of the biggest markets in the northern part of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari Market attracts lots of traffic because of the state’s proximity to Niger Republic and other Francophone countries.

The market with about 15 entrances and exits has 14,000 shops by its original plans. That however was no longer the case, as pressure for shops skyrocketed hence the multiplication of makeshift and additional extension shops.

This scenario has therefore forced the market into having 16,000 shops as disclosed by Governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal.

However, the peace of the market was troubled that fateful day as shop owners, businessmen and women, watched their property burnt to ashes in disbelief.

Some of the victims, in obvious display of bravery and concern for their wealth bore the pains, entered into the inferno to rescue a few of their wares.

That was not enough as most of the traders were seen counting their losses as the inferno affected over half of the nearly 2km Sokoto Central market.

Though the source of the fire could not be ascertained as there were conflicting claims, LEADERSHIP Friday gathered from an eyewitness that the fire was caused by a passser-by smoker who threw the filter of his cigarette into a waste around the transformer close to Kofar Rubber.

This source said that it was the waste fire that got into the transformer and ignited a spark. This claim was debunked by head of operations the Sokoto State Fire Service, Tanimu Bawa.

According to Tanimu, their primary investigation revealed that it was power restoration that led to a spark in the transformer which ignited the light that engulfed more than half of the market.

Expressing his worry over the incident, Tanimu said the devastation caused by the fire would have been minimal were they called upon in good time.

“The fire started at about 6:40am that fateful day. We were not called until after about an hour. The people on ground claimed they were making their efforts to put off the fire after using all the fire extinguishers in the market to no avail,” he said.

Narrating how the presence of fire service personnel was initially marred, Tanimu said the traders blocked everywhere in brazen attempts to rescue their belongings without allowing his men access to the market for more than an hour.

“They came with vehicles and blocked everywhere to rescue their goods. We were unable to access the market for a long time. And do not forget, the more we tarried, the more the devastation raged on.

“And when we eventually got access into the parking space of the market, we could not get inside because all the known entrances and exit roads have been blocked by the indiscriminate shops,” he said.

Reacting to the blockage of the exit and entrance roads with makeshift shops, the traders said the market management should be blamed, as according to them, they sold every available space for their personal gains.

A large percentage of those whose shops and source of livelihood were destroyed by the fire however expressed fears over possible repeat of the skewed compensation as it used to be the trend.

While other victims said some officials who have no fear of God would take advantage of their misfortune to enrich themselves in the name of compensation.

“This has happened before. Not once, not twice. The committees set up to ensure compensation will always want to undercompensate the victims to enrich themselves.

“Sometimes, there is always that discrimination against traders that are not from Sokoto State. They are not compensated or given peanuts,” one of the concerned traders said.

Registering his disbelief over the incident, a trader, Alhaji Kabiru Liman, said he took the ordeal in good fate, as according to him, nothing will ever happen unless ordained by Allah.

“In total submission to the will of Allah I watched my two shops burning into ashes. I sell fabrics and sewing materials. I lost everything in my two shops. Though, as a Muslim, I would not want to give financial estimate of what I lost in the two shops, this is because some might see it as overbloated. But those that know your worth, would believe you without doubt.

“Second, as a Muslim, we only recount our worth during tithe (Zakkat) hence that will determine what you are to give. But, nonetheless, I have goods in each of the burnt shops worth over N9 million,” liman said.

Another victim, Mr Paul Ezenwa, who has been operating in the market for over 25 years, said this is the second time fire is razing his shops in the facility.

“I have three shops in the Sokoto Central Market. I sell curtain pipes and tailoring materials. I have three shops with one of them being double. I have been doing business in this market for over 25 years.

“My first bitter experience was when fire gutted the market in 2006. Though, I was not directly affected then, but most of my customers were affected because I made supplies to others.

“But this time around, two of my parking stores were razed to ashes. Look at the very few things we were able to rescue from the third shop before the fire took it over again. Honestly, I have lost over N15 million worth of goods to the inferno,” Ezenwa said.

He revealed that majority of the non-indigenes that are traders in the market were not compensated in all the previous fire incidents.

“And even if the compensation committee is to give you anything, it will be adding more pains to you. Some of my friends whose goods were worth over N20 million in the 2006 fire episode died of heart attack seeing that they were given a mere hundred thousand as compensation,” he alleged.

Speaking when he arrived in the market that fateful day, Governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal appealed to the victims to be calm and take solace in God, just as he assured them of the state government’s assistance.

Tambuwal who described the incident as unfortunate, added that they were however consoled by the fact that no life was lost in the disaster.

In his consolation to those affected, Tambuwal said they have constituted a committee headed by the deputy governor, Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, to assess the extent of damage, those involved and recommend adequate compensation.

Disturbed by the gravity of the damaged caused by the inferno, sympathisers from across the country have pledged over N600 million with some of the monies redeemed to the state government.

There is no evidence that the highest donor (N500million) by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who is a political ally of Governor Tambuwal, has redeemed his pledge.

Part of the money, according to Wike, was to be used in rebuilding the burnt market and compensating the victims.

According to Wike, whatever affects the means of the livelihood of the people of the state also affects the state government’s drive towards improving their socioeconomic well-being.