Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has released his long-awaited new album, ‘sex over love’.

The album is the artist’s first body of work since his 2019 release, Mr. Boombastic, which debuted at #1 on Apple Music’s Top Album Chart. This is coming on the back of the release of his trending new single, ‘Bling’ with Amaarae and Buju.

The project’s production was handled by household names such as Spax, DJ Coublon, Type A, Blaisebeatz, BeatsByJayy and Ten amongst others. The artwork for the album feature was designed by artist Anthony Azekwoh in his signature style.

Blaq leaning heavily into his Afrobeats, Trap and Hip-Hop influences on songs like ‘Don’t Touch,’ ‘Bling’, ‘Fendi’ and ‘Faaji’ which shows his versatility. But it’s not all vibes and party music this go-around as Blaq is intentional about feeding his core hip-hop fan base with tracks like ‘Heart Breaker’, ‘Oparaji’ and ‘Zombie’.

Speaking on the release of the project, Blaq was in a reflective mood saying, ‘This project has been a long time coming. It was the result of sleepless nights at the studio, countless edits, fine-tuning and perseverance. I’m glad the world finally gets to hear it. Let’s get it!’