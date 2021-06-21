A Kano-based singer, Ahmad Abdul, whose song attracted violent reactions from Kano residents has apologised to Muslims Ummah, the state government and Islamic scholars with a promise not to repeat it in the future.

Abdul who was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) to safe him from lynching, said while being granted conditional bail by the DSS, that he regretted his action as the song was not screened by the Kano State Censorship Board.

LEADERSHIP recalls that another musician in the state, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, who sang a blasphemous song, was sentenced to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad in August 2020 by an Upper Sharia court.

Abdul said, “I never knew my song was against Islamic teachings and could course an uproar, I wouldn’t have done it, but now, I have accepted my mistakes and I am hereby tendering my apology to Kano people, the Ulamas, government and the State Censorship Board.”

In his comment during the granting of the bail condition signed at the DSS Headquarters in Kano, the executive secretary of the board, Ismaila Na’aba Afakallah, said he received hundreds of petitions against the song released by accused as it was considered blasphemous.

According to him, after realizing the gravity of the song against the position and believes of Kano people, Ulamas and government, I reported the musician to the DSS who swung into action and arrested him at a hotel where he was hiding.

Abdul’s father, Alhaji Abdullahi Isa, thanked the DSS for their timely response which saved his son from being lynched.