The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday expressed worry over the allegation of blasphemy in Bauchi, warning that it would no longer tolerate killings in the name of blasphemy.

The Christian body said the challenge now is for government authorities and security agencies to act fast to address abuse of the constitution before it leads to a more serious conflict that cannot be contained.

In a statement signed by its chairman of Kaduna State chapter, Rev Joseph John Hayab, CAN noted that allegations of blasphemy have now become the new excuse by fundamentalists in Northern Nigeria to kill the remnant that bandits and terrorists are yet to kill.

Hayab said, “How can you justify the period of what happened in Sokoto, the allegation in Borno, the fake allegation on Babachir Lawal by one northern actor who we have on record how he made blasphemous remarks about Jesus Christ but quickly went and brought it down on the internet to cover himself before coming out to falsely accused Babachir Lawal the former SGF, and today we are seeing another carnage in Bauchi under the excuse of blasphemy.

“We know and have evidence of how some of these allegations of blasphemy are false and just for blackmail or settling scores with perceived enemies or well-mannered young girls who have refused sexual advances by the opposite sex from another religion. We are also aware of how fanatics have in the past raised lies in the name of blasphemy.

“CAN wonder if the recent sermons we are getting from some Islamic clerics on what the Holy Quran says about what should be done if anyone is accused of blasphemy is unpopular amongst followers?”

The CAN chairman further stated that Nigerian Christians, especially those of the northern extraction, have for ages exhibited tolerance despite many provocations and lack of reciprocation of their love and friendship.

“But these new tactics for killing people from any and every accusation of blasphemy is unacceptable to CAN and all Christian faithful. We will not accept this brutal way of murder and inhuman treatment of our followers to continue,” he added.

Alleged Blasphemy: Tension In Bauchi As 2 Sustain Injuries

He appealed to religious leaders from both religious divides to intensify teachings about the evil of taking the laws into one hand and killing another person for whatever reason.

Nigeria Paying Huge Price For Impunity – Soyinka

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has said Nigeria is paying huge price for impunity starting from the Chibokand Dapchi school abductions to the recent killings in the name of blasphemy.

He called for the sack of the Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Prof Ibrahim Maqari, over his comment on the death of Deborah Samuel who was lynched for blasphemy in Sokoto State.

Soyinka accused the Islamic cleric of directing his followers to take laws into their hands in the name of religion with his statement.

Speaking in Abuja during the one year remembrance of the late former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside 10 others in Kaduna plane crash, Soyinka called for decisive action.

The one year remembrance of the late Army chief was organised by his Foundation established by his widow, Mrs Fati Attahiru.

The event also doubled as the unveiling of his biography written by Niran Adedokun.

The Nobel laureate lamented the lynching of people, all in the name of religion, calling for the end of such act in the country.

He said, “In the name of all while I’ve given that all for all, I demand that Professor Ibrahim Maqari shall be removed from office. It is no longer sufficient for all to declaim that Islam is this and that assure the Sharia is Dawson does

“The Prophet Mohammed said this or that good example; admit this or that humanistic pronouncement? We’ve gone beyond theocratic rhetoric that merely pays lip service to civilize conduct that all artistic denunciations be backed by affirmative action. We have already continued to pay too high price for the culture of appeasement and impunity.

“Let it end now in the name of all those who have served this nation and given their lives for this nation. But the new generation should also be programmed to aspire to brutish existence below the lowest common denominator of what constitutes human. Surely, that is where any self-respecting nation to draw is defining unbridgeable line.

“Professor Maqari, however, insists with a handful of others, including vocal serving policemen quite recently, there is no remorse involved in the torture and lynching of a young student on this earth, which we all share to anyone who cares to listen.

“Maqari has implicitly directed his followers to take the law into their own hands in the name of religion, and innovation, besides beset on all sides by wars, of ultra-nationalism, or religious fanaticism. That is the message of a supposedly holy man to youth, to us His message to a nation embroiled in his madness of multiple incidences.

”We have already continued to pay too high price for the culture of appeasement and impunity. Let it end now in the name of all those who have served this nation and given their lives for this nation.

In her remarks, Aisha El-Rufai, the wife of Kaduna State governor, dismissed a report that those killing people all in the name of ‘blasphemy’ were doing so because of Islam.

She said, ”Permit me to say that these people are people we should talk about just like another person who robs and kills the other person, just like a pervert Muslim who rapes a three-month-old baby just like a crazy christian who rapes a six years old girl.

”These people are not doing this with the backing of any religion. Whatever reason they might give their choice is to use religion, they are not for Prophet Mohammed.

”Islam does not preach what they do and the prophet if alive would not have allowed such a madness done to anyone. I feel it is necessary to defend him and the religion which this crazy people smear with their crazy actions.”

Governor Mohammed Visits Warji, Sues For Peace

Meanwhile, barely a few hours after the security breach in Warji, the headquarters of Warji local government area of Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed yesterday visited the community to console the affected persons in the incident.

Religious violence had erupted in Warji on Friday evening after one Rhoda Jatau allegedly uttered blasphemous words on Prophet Mohammed, a development that infuriated Muslim youths in the community.

They angrily ran after her, but she was smuggled out of the town by security personnel.

Speaking at the palace of the district head of Warji, Governor Mohammed said it is high time the people at the sub-nationals saw more reasons for peace, adding that the national share of insecurities is enough to give every well-meaning Nigerian worry.

He said Warji community, despite housing people belonging to different religions, is known to be a peaceful community for the past 100 years.

The governor regretted that the recent violence was coming at a time when Bauchi State is widely acclaimed to be a peaceful state.

“Religion is very close to peoples’ hearts. It is very uncivilised to joke about each others’ religions. We know that there are Christians and Muslims in Warji. Those of us who are 60 years old never heard of a crisis in Warji before this time.

“I must commend religious leaders, traditional leaders and security personnel for putting up a combined effort that lead to quenching of the violence,” he said.

The governor warned that he will not spare anyone found making attempts to cause trouble.

“My administration has a special regard for peace and religious tolerance and I will not fold up my arms to allow unpatriotic people to cause trouble in any part of the state,”he said.

Speaking earlier, Warji local government chairman, Adamu Muhammad Danjumai, commended security operatives for their quick intervention, which he said helped in restoring normalcy to the community.

He said over the years, Governor Mohammed has been supportive to Warji local government since the wake of last year’s flood disaster that befell several communities in the area.