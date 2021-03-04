A coronavirus testing centre in the Netherlands was intentionally targeted, Dutch police said, after an explosion at the site.

The blast yesterday in Bovenkarspel, a northern town, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement.

An explosives team was on site to examine the device, police in North Holland province said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The metal remains of the explosive were found in front of the building; the device “must have been placed” there, police spo

kesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters news agency.

“Something like that doesn’t just happen by accident, it has to be laid,” he said, adding the device was about 10cm by 10cm (four inches by four inches).

There was one security guard inside the building when the explosion took place, but that person was unharmed.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge described the incident as an “insane” act.

“For more than a year we have been leaning on these people on the front lines and now this,” he tweeted.

Wednesday morning test appointments in Bovenkarspel were cancelled, according to public broadcaster NOS.

The region around Bovenkarspel is currently suffering one of the Netherlands’ worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with 181 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with around 27 per 100,000 nationally.

At least one hospital has been forced to send patients to other provinces because intensive care units are overwhelmed.

“In this area, the infections are going up, there is a real serious outbreak and the hospitals here are struggling,” Al Jazeera’s Vaessen said.

“And also generally in the Netherlands infections are on the rise.”

The blast follows the worst unrest the Netherlands has witnessed in decades, with many angered by strict restrictions aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the government introduced a night-time curfew, the first to be implemented in the Netherlands since World War II.