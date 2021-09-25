The Federal Government has appealed for understanding of motorists on the ongoing construction work on Bida-Lambata Road in Niger State, saying that government was committed to deliver a quality work that will stand the test of time for the benefit of the road users.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini, made this appeal at the weekend.

According to statement signed by the Ministry’s director of Press and Public Relations, Boade Akinola, Hussaini was reacting to the blockade of a section of the Bida-Lambata and Suleja-Minna roads by some articulated truck drivers in Niger State, protesting for expedite action in completing the ongoing construction to ease their difficulties in using the Bida-Lambata road.

Hussaini also noted that the rehabilitation work has not reached the sections that collapsed but the contractor has been directed to do palliative work on all such sections while the contruction progresses as scheduled.

He, however lamented that the contractor has been denied access to the road due to blockade by the tanker drivers.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari gives premium to providing road infrastructure across the country as a way of improving the social and economic well-being of the people.

He assured the truck drivers that the Federal Government through the Federal Controller of Works in Niger State was working round the clock with the contractors on site to ensure not only timely completion but to deliver a qualitative road that would stand the test of time.