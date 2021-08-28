The professor meets the protege at the Etihad Stadium on, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in gameweek three of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Both sides recorded crushing victories in their most recent encounters, with City easing to a 5-0 success over Norwich City, while the Gunners thrashed West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the EFL Cup.

Not since the 1954-55 season have Arsenal lost their first three games in a top-flight season, but if they are to avoid a similar fate here, Arteta’s men must emulate the FA Cup-winning squad from 2019-20, which sent City packing 2-0 in the semi-finals.

While their record on the Wembley turf is unparalleled, Arsenal have not endured such fortunes at the Etihad Stadium, as they have lost their last five league games away to Guardiola’s men and have won just one of their last 10 in the blue side of Manchester.

Meanwhile, With their 100% starts to the season on the line, Liverpool and Chelsea prepare for a blockbuster Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side saw off Burnley 2-0 in gameweek two, while Chelsea eased to victory at Arsenal by the same scoreline.

With the Anfield faithful returning to the scene of the crime in the 2020-21 season, Klopp insisted that Liverpool would not be out for revenge against Burnley, who ended the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten home run in the top flight last term.

It has been 11 years since Chelsea last opened a Premier League campaign with three wins and three clean sheets on the trot, but having restricted Arsenal and Crystal Palace to a combined 10 shots earlier this month, Tuchel’s resolute defence will aim to replicate such performances against one of the most famed attacks the country has to offer.

Mason Mount scored the only goal as Chelsea prevailed 1-0 at Anfield last term, but that defeat represented only Liverpool’s second in 13 league games against Chelsea, who had previously failed to win in five on the Merseyside turf.