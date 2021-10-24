Two of the world’s top attackers will collide in a clash of the titans at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon , as Manchester United play host to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have dropped to sixth in the table amid their poor run of form, while Jurgen Klopp’s side find themselves one point adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool’s 18-game unbeaten league run is currently the longest in the top four English divisions, Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (drawn six, lost three), losing this same fixture 4-2 last season. Following that 4-2 win in May, Liverpool are looking to secure consecutive league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.

Meanwhile, In a game that could very well make or break his time in the Camp Nou dugout, Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona play host to Real Madrid in El Clasico today.

La Blaugrana find themselves seventh in the table after eight matches, while Carlo Ancelotti’s men have slipped off top spot after taking just one point from their last two games.

This match is the 278th meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Barca have won 115 games while Real Madrid have managed 99 wins for themselves and the other 63 ended as draws.

Also Italy’s traditional top two convene for the first Derby d’Italia of the season on Sunday, as Inter Milan lock horns with Juventus at the San Siro Stadium.

Both teams are adrift of Napoli and Milan coming into the weekend, but Juventus are resurgent following a streak of six straight victories and will want revenge for losing the Scudetto to Inter Milan last term.

Inter Milan vs Juventus’s head to head record shows that of the 30 meetings they’ve had, Inter Milan has won 7 times and Juventus has won 15 times. 8 fixtures between Inter Milan and Juventus has ended in a draw.

In France, the Orange Velodrome plays host to Le Classique on Sunday evening, as Jorge Sampaoli’s free-scoring Marseille lock horns with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Les Olympiens eased to a 4-1 win over Lorient during their most recent domestic battle, while PSG had to rely on late drama to march to victory against Angers.

Marseille did claim a memorable 1-0 win over PSG at the Parc des Princes, but they have lost the other seven of their last eight clashes with the league leaders in all competitions and are winless at home in this historic battle since November 2011.