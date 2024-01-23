Bloocloud Tek Consult Nigeria has announced a strategic partnership with Zoho Corporation, a leading global provider of cloud-based business software and web-based tools.

This collaboration expands Bloocloud’s offerings and empowers Nigerian businesses of all sizes to streamline operations and optimise growth.

This was disclosed in a statement today by the company’s managing director/lead solution Architect, Dr Israel Atoe. He said, “This partnership allows us to provide tailored business management solutions to both large organisations and SMEs.”

According to Atoe, “Zoho’s integrated ecosystem and Bloocloud’s expertise will help Nigerian businesses automate processes, gain real-time insights, and ultimately achieve their goals.”

Zoho’s comprehensive suite of solutions covers diverse business needs, from customer relationship management (CRM) and project management to finance, human resources, and marketing. Bloocloud will act as a Zoho Authorised Partner, reselling subscriptions, providing consulting services, and customising Zoho solutions for seamless implementation and ongoing support.

The company also announced the appointment of Udo Otobong as its new managing partner. Udo brings a wealth of experience in crafting and deploying business management solutions, CRMs, and ERPs. Previously, he held a senior position at Sage where he led partner account sales in Nigeria.

“Udo’s experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we expand our market share and deliver cutting-edge solutions to Nigerian businesses,” said Israel Atoe. “Together with Zoho and this new leadership addition, we are confident in assisting clients’ growth and empowering their digital transformation.”

Recently, Bloocloud in collaboration with Sage and Microsoft, launched advanced business management solutions into the Nigerian market. These solutions encompass financial planning and management software integrated into larger enterprise technology platforms, enabling organisations to efficiently handle their day-to-day operations digitally.

“We’re passionate about helping our clients grow,” said Otobong. “By providing end-to-end automated systems and real-time business intelligence, we empower businesses to make well-informed decisions, streamline operations, and unlock their maximum potential”.