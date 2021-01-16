By Francis Okoye, Sam Egwu |

No fewer than 29 people died in road accidents which took place in Borno and Kogi states on Friday.

About 15 persons were sent to their early graves in a fatal road crash involving two buses along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road, Borno State on Friday.

The Borno sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Sanusi Ibrahim, confirmed this to journalists in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the accident occurred near Mainok village of Kaga Local Government Area and that all the bodies had been taken to the General Hospital Beneshiek, the headquarters of the government.

“I just got the report from our unit in Beneshiek that two Sharon buses carrying 15 passengers including the drivers were involved in a fatal collision and that all the 15 people in the two buses died.

“It involved seven males and eight females,” Ibrahim said.

According to him, the driver of the bus lost control because of a burst tyre leading to the collision.

He urged motorists to always observe the speed limit and other road safety regulations to minimise such fatal accidents.

Also 14 people including five children lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident which occurred on Ayingba -Ajaokuta road in Kogi State.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Mr Solomon Aghure, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday.

He said that three vehicles; two trucks and a passenger bus were involved in the accident which happened in the night of Jan. 14.

He said that the three vehicles were travelling on the same lane towards Ayingba when a truck suddenly hit the bus from behind and as a result of the impact hit the truck in its front.

According to him, those who died included three female children, two male children, eight women and one man.

The sector commander further explained that three men, one woman and five children, comprising two male children and three female children were lucky as they survived the accident with some injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to Holley Memorial Hospital, Ochadamu for treatment while bodies of the dead were deposited at the morgue of Grimard Hospital, Ayingba.

Aghure attributed the accident to possible break failure but said further investigation would be carried out to determine its actual cause.