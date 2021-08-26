Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as Blord has extended his benevolence to the less privileged in some parts of Anambra State.

The Awka, Anambra-based businessman was recently at Tender Love Community Children’s home, Ifite – Awka, where he donated some food items and huge cash for the betterment of the orphan kids in the home.

“Giving charity to the less fortunate gives me a sense of satisfaction. Many assume that to be a philanthropist, one needs to be extraordinarily wealthy and have excess wealth to give away charity. However, it is a misconception, and it is the art of giving that is important. Anyone can help society in whichever way they can,” he stated when asked the inspiration behind his act of kindness.

BLord who has become a household name in his line of business also recently offered some advice to his one million followers on his Instagram page, @blord_official: “At this point, if you need serious cash for serious use sell your bitcoin; if you don’t need cash, don’t sell your bitcoin. If you have cash, look for where to buy bitcoin and keep it for six months. The cash will double up.”

Blord, who is chairman/ CEO of the Blord Group, comprising of B-Lord Bitcoin Store and B-Lord Luxury Store amongst others, further advised Nigerian youths on the virtue of being hard working. “Just know that if you give up, you will have to start afresh again, and when hunger pays you a visit, you will be forced to double up your efforts.”

He continued: “Being disciplined and responsible saves you from unnecessary problems and drama. It makes you spend only on important needs which enables you to save money. Therefore, to be focused as a young person requires that you are disciplined.”

According to him, young people should disabuse their mind about the idea of someone becoming successful overnight. “You shouldn’t expect to make it overnight when you didn’t even start in the morning; start first brothers and I can assure you that over time, your hard work will pay off.”