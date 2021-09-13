BOAPR, foremost Digital PR Agency in the technology space, is set to mark its first anniversary of formal operations on 21st September 2021.

In commemoration of the milestone, the firm is organizing an online conference, which will bring together founders and managers of SMEs around with the theme: “HARNESSING THE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE EMERGING PR AND COMMUNICATIONS LANDSCAPE: HOW SMES CAN GROW THEIR BRANDS USING THE TOOLS OF PUBLIC RELATIONS.”

The event will feature a lineup of experienced professionals as speakers, who will do justice to the theme, as well as a series of other activities in appreciation of its clients and partners.

The event will extensively analyze the new tools of public communications in the 21st century and position MSMEs to take advantage of them in building their brands in the marketplace that is emerging from their evolution.

Speaking about the event, BOAPR CEO Benedict Aguele told reporters that “the anniversary represents an important mile marker in our industry and for our firm.

“The media and communications landscape is changing at an unprecedented pace, which can seem overwhelming for Business operators who need to reach their relevant publics, using evolving and emerging social/traditional media organizations.”

Mr. Aguele stated further that “despite the seemingly chaotic nature of business communications and engagement environment, there are still enormous opportunities for small businesses to reach large and extensive captive audiences that they can continue to cultivate to build brand advocates and fans from among their ranks.”