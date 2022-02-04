The boardroom crisis rocking Green Energy International Limited, an oil and gas company, which has as Chairman a former Special Adviser in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, has taken a new twist.

Two aggrieved directors of the company have now asked through the court details of the firm’s bank statements within and outside Nigeria from incorporation to date.

The directors, Dr. Bunu Alibe, and Mr. Ayodele Olojede, also demanded the company’s invoice and receipt of payment of its shares by its Chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, and other shareholders.

Adegbulugbe and the two directors of the firm had on Feb. 10, 2020, dragged one another before the court over the ownership of the oil company.

The aggrieved directors, who requested for the firm’s register of all its members and shareholders, further asked for all its board resolutions, including resolutions for the increase of the company’s share capital from incorporation to date.

Adegbulugbe was a former Special Adviser on Energy in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

The duo, in a motion on notice with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1390/2020, had applied tagged, “Discovery of Documents,” before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court(FHC), Abuja.

The application was dated and filed on Jan. 31, according to their counsel. Etigwe Uwa, SAN, was brought pursuant to Order 43, Rules 8(1) of the rules of the FHC, 2019, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The motion sought an order of extension of the time granting leave to the directors to request the company to discover oath in the discovery of documents attached to the affidavit as “Exhibit BAI.”

It also sought an order of the court, deeming the already filed and served discovery of documents as properly being filed and served.

While Green Energy International Ltd is the plaintiff/respondent in the suit, Alibe and Olojede are the first and second defendants/applicants respectively.

Although the matter was formerly before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the case was, however, reassigned to Olajuwon, following the transfer of Ojukwu to the Calabar division of the court recently.

When the matter came up before Olajuwon on Nov. 2, 2021, the parties indicated interest to settle the dispute out of court, prompting the judge to fix Feb. 2 for a report on the out-of-court settlement or a continuation of the matter.

However, on the last adjourned date (Wednesday), the new counsel to the two directors, Uwa, told the court that he was just taken over the matter from Agbabiaka and would need more time to study the brief.

The application was not opposed to by Benbella Anachebe, SAN, who was the lawyer to the plaintiff (company). The case was, however, adjourned on Wednesday to March 10.