The farmers/herders crisis in Nigeria is a century old dispute that has caused Nigerians a lot of sleepless nights. Insecurity hinders the rapid growth of a nation, most especially that of a developing country like Nigeria which is presently grappling with various economic challenges. There have been dialogues proffering solutions to these problems.

Government on its part, has talked about a lot of ways to curb this menace and resolve the dispute between farmers and herders. Those involved have had countless conversations and yearned for the end to the crisis, but the end was not in sight until Governor Abubakar Sani Bello decided to walk the talk and implement some of these innovative ideas and practical steps that will hopefully lead to a permanent solution to this menace.

The resuscitation of Bobi Grazing Reserve was born, this reserve is a 45,000 hectare of land earmarked to address the farmers/ herders crisis in Nigeria. This multi billion Naira model initiative is the most concrete step ever taken by any organisation or government to address the Farmer/Herder Crisis that has blown into a full nationwide insecurity problem.

Governor Sani Bello in his foresight, set out to achieve two things; eliminate the insecurity issue that has clogged the wheel of our development as a nation, as well as make it a profit making venture that benefits farmers, herders and government and the people of the state in general.

he Niger State Government under the able leadership of Governor Sani Bello, is collaborating with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as well as a couple of companies like Friesland Campino WAMCO PLC, to ensure that these companies no longer look outward to import milk.

The initiative is to help the willing companies to begin the production of milk in Nigeria, with Niger State taking the lead and becoming the melting pot of diary production. Governor Sani Bello with this initiative has taken the lead in ensuring food security in the country, as well as ensuring that the country doesn’t get consumed by needless insecurity problems that will deter our development as a nation.

This project when completed, will also increase the internally generated revenue of the state massively and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, as well as succceed in proffering solution to a century old insecurity dispute between farmers and herders.