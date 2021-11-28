You are likely to mistake his officious mien for unfriendliness, even disputatiousness. Bespectacled, with an interrogating mien, you could almost be caught off balance meeting him for the first time, if you are not guarded. He can be very business-like too, shooting straight after the preliminary exchange of pleasantries and handshakes.

He is peculiarly passionate about his vocation as visibly evidenced by the delight with which he dons his work gear, gleaming epaulettes drooping down his shoulders and festooned on the breast of his official attire.

Oyeyemi is the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive (COMACE) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a position he has held since his first appointment by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2014. He replaced Osita Chidoka, who was appointed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He is at home with a broad spectrum of issues and topics, beyond his primary kern in the road traffic administration sector and delights in robust, scholastic exchanges with friends. Oyeyemi and I met in the course of official work way back after the inception of the current Fourth Republic in 1999. His virtual “twin” colleague in the service and contemporary, Yemi Omidiji, was in tow. I was an aide to Obasanjo, while Oyeyemi and Omidiji were senior officials with the FRSC.

Oyeyemi joined the employ of the FRSC over three decades ago at its inception in 1988. He was one of the pioneering seven officers and staff of the department, alongside Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka (who envisioned the project); Olu Agunloye (one of the earliest chief executives of the body, who later became a Minister under the Obasanjo government); Ben Ifode and Omidiji. Two others, Major Wyse and Engineer Coker, made up the list and are now departed. Specifically, the FRSC was inaugurated February 18, 1988, by the erstwhile Chief of General Staff, Augustus Aikhomu, a naval admiral. The original founding council members of the organisation included Soyinka, Bilikisu Yusuf (a frontline female journalist) and David Odigie Oyegun (then a federal permanent secretary and subsequently governor of Edo State).

Oyeyemi served in different units, departments and offices in the FRSC across the country as though he was being groomed for the top job, even from the very beginning.

Oyeyemi was appointed COMACE on July 23, 2014. He made history as the very first officer of the FRSC to rise through the ranks of the organisation to become the helmsman. Preceding practice was to source leaders for the FRSC from outside the service, as can be seen from the succession profile of the organisation. Misconceptions about the terms of his continued retention in office, therefore, was the subject of public inquisition following his attainment of the age of 60 last November. Public Service Rules provide that “The compulsory retirement age for all grades in the Service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.”

The provisions of Section 7 (1), FRSC Act 2007, however, empowers the president to appoint anyone he considers as having sound knowledge in road traffic and road safety administration as Corps Marshal of the FRSC. To this extent, the Corps Marshal is not a career civil/public service officer who is expected to grow through the rungs of the service and be subjected strictly to civil or public service rules. Not at all. It is not to be taken for granted, therefore, that the successor of the incumbent COMACE would come from within the Service. The initial brouhaha about Oyeyemi’s stay in office has been very well clarified: He is serving a second four-year stint in office that will end on July 23, 2022.

Oyeyemi’s term at the top has witnessed a plethora of successes and innovations. First, there has been substantial reduction in carnage on the nation’s highways. This has been aided by increased public sensitisation by the Corps enlightenment department, and improved mobility by marshals. The introduction of “Operation Cobra” by the Oyeyemi regime has also contributed to lessening mortality on our roads, as traffic offenders are referred to accredited health facilities for “Emotional Stability Test.” Response rate to accident sites and flashpoints of gridlocks on the nation’s highways has been accentuated on his watch.

Secondly, the FRSC under Oyeyemi has been in robust collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the National Identity Card Management Commission (NIMC), banks and mainstream security and intelligence services to exchange identity and biometric information towards checking cybercrime and terrorist financing. As part of activities marking Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, the FRSC launched a National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM. This has enhanced the smooth transmission of information to road users. The menace of driving licence counterfeiting has also been minimised. Perpetrators are handed over to the NPF and the Department of State Services (DSS) for investigation.

Under Oyeyemi’s watch, Nigeria has attained global standards courtesy of the introduction of the “Emergency Toll Free Line 122” which has been catalytic in abridging the response time to assist victims in emergency situations across the FRSC’s several unit commands and outposts across Nigeria. Permanent structures have been built and commissioned at various sector commands to improve the infrastructure assets of the Commission for enhanced productivity. The FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State, a pioneer training institution devoted to road safety research, training and management in Africa, became fully operational at its permanent location in 2014, the very year Oyeyemi was appointed. The academy is affiliated to the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), to award postgraduate diplomas and masters’ degree certificates in road safety.

His leadership has also opened the doors of trainings and opportunities to top FRSC officials who have attended NIPSS, the Nigerian Defence College (NDC) and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS). These have been targeted to broaden the knowledge base of officers, sharpen their skills and provide a platform for interaction and networking with senior officials from other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and indeed foreign participants. Officers have also benefited from various training programmes and refresher courses within and outside the country.

An FRSC post-service housing scheme has also been inaugurated under the leadership of the incumbent COMACE, with a target of 20,000 units, as part of staff welfare initiatives. The Oyeyemi regime has also continued to emphasise its zero tolerance for corruption.

For his undying passion to his chosen profession, his commitment to the discharge of his responsibilities, the innovations he has brought to bear on transport safety, and his tangible altruism, Oyeyemi has been a serial medalist over the years. He is perhaps the very first top official in the FRSC to be admitted into the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, earning the attribution of “Member of the National Institute,” (mni). He also been awarded the “National Productivity Order of Merit,” (NPoM). He has also been decorated with the respected national honour of “Member of the Order of the Federal Republic” (MFR).

Oyeyemi, in 2017, earned a doctoral degree (PhD) in Public Administration from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Much as he is from Oke-Ero local government area in Kwara State, Boboye Oyeyemi was born on Thursday, November 26, 1960, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Boboye Oyeyemi is a genuine character. You would think he merely wants to walk his guest to the door of the elevator in his office floor, but will be mistaken. He accompanies you all the way down to your car, quietly teaching his subordinates the lessons, tenets and beauty of humility. By the time he completes his second tour of duty as COMACE on July 23, 2022, he would have chalked up yet another medal, making history perhaps as the longest serving chief executive in the history of the FRSC in one long, uninterrupted stretch beginning from 2014.

*Tunde Olusunle, PhD, is a Member of the Association of Communications Scholars and Practitioners of Nigeria (ACSPN).