BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

Former deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has charged candidates vying for various positions in the forthcoming zonal congress of the party to thoroughly examine themselves, saying the party will never elect officers that would let it down.

The party chieftain who threw his weight behind the ambition of the former deputy governor of Oyo State Taofeek Arapaja to become the national vice chairman of the PDP (South West) said the candidates must be prepared to live above board in the discharge of their duties when elected.

George who declared his support for his ambition, when Arapaja visited him in his office in Ikoyi, with his entourage stated that when considering people for position the electorates must look out for trusted hands that will not let the party down.

He said the aspirant had paid his dues in the party and had since remained a responsible and dependable person which affairs of the party in the South West can be trusted with.

According to him, the decision that the post of National Vice Chairman South West should be zoned to Oyo State was taken at the meeting of the members of the Board of Trustees held in February, while the post of Zonal Secretary, Auditor and ex officio were zoned to Lagos and each state was given the mandate to arrive at who occupy such position either by consensus or Congress.

He maintained that Lagos State has agreed to field Rahman Owokoniran as zonal secretary, Dr. Adegbola Dominic as auditor while Mrs Tanwa Olokodana will go for the post of ex-official.