BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

The former deputy National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call stakeholders summit to brainstorm on how to put an end to insecurity challenges facing the country.

Addressing the press conference in his office in Lagos, Chief George said the stakeholders summit is very necessary because the insecurity is threatening continued existence of Nigeria.

The PDP leader who titled the briefing, “Time to chart new direction” noted that finding solution to the Insecurity is a thing every reasonable and patriotic Nigerian should be interested in and that irrespective of political party affiliation Nigerians should be determined to find a solution to the problem.

“The Nigerian polity is now straying towards its elastic limit. It is now over -stressed and over-stretched beyond the bounds of acceptability. Our survival as a nation is genuinely being questioned from the desert to the sea.

“Violence sprouts everywhere from the distant outpost of Ajangbadi in Lagos to the farthest reaches of Malum-Fatori in Borno, from Kiṣi in Oke-Ogun to Odiani in the swamps of Delta- our nation gradually descends into a dangerous gangland where the rule of the bayonet and clubs seems to be the norm. Surely, we can’t continue like this,” he said.

Chief George added that,’’ Our survival as a people is to reverse the ruinous course and retrieve ourselves from the gaping chasm that confronts us all.

“This is the time to change the path of old, to look beyond what hobbles our progress, to redefine our value system, to rejig and restructure the various anomalies that presently hinder the greater possibilities of the Nigerian Union.’’