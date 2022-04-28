The mutilated body of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Stephanie Seember Terungwa, who was declared missing in Abuja has been found.

However, the FCT police command spokesman, DSP Josephine Adeh, has refused to respond to her message and what the police were doing to arrest the culprits.

Text messages sent to her were not responded to as at the time this report was filed.

A statement by the president students’ union of the Joseph Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State where she graduated, claimed that her lifeless body in her corps uniform was found but all her private parts were removed.

Part of the statement read, “We regret to confirm the sad demise of Miss Stephanie Seember Terungwa a graduate of our varsity in the department of Microbiology.

“Recall that Miss Stephanie was declared missing on the 14th of April, 2022 in the city of Abuja where she’s currently undergoing her youth service.

“The media and corporate bodies had since then began an advocacy for her. Today, her body has been found lifeless, she has been murdered in her corps uniform and all private parts removed.

“Relevant tests have confirmed that the deformed corpse is hers. As a students’ union, we are conspicuously pained at this sad event and truly hope that posterity shall fight for her”.

Her family had reported that Ms Terungwa was last seen on Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, at the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

Her uncle, Richard Iorliam, said she was abducted with her one-year-old son after attending her community development service (CDS) exercise.

The baby was later found but the mother was still missing, Richard had said.