The body of a Customs officer declared missing by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been found floating on Ipaja River, Yewa South local government area of Ogun State.

Also, the two officers, who were kidnapped by daredevil smugglers operating in Ogun State, were both found dead in Fagbohun village over interception of smuggled rice meant for the country from Benin Republic.

The recent killing made it the third officer to be killed by smugglers in the State in the last three weeks.

In a chat with few journalists, the acting customs area controller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ag. Compt. Hussein Ejibunu, said the officers were killed in cold blood and the service will resist further maiming of its officers.

According to him, a Customs officer was matcheted to death at Ado-Odo after intercepting 45 bags of rice being smuggled into the country.

Explaining how the officers were kidnapped and killed, the Customs boss stated that two officers were firstly declared missing after being ambushed on October 26 by smugglers over interception of foreign parboiled rice and were latter found dead on October 27 and 29, 2021 respectively.

The Customs boss, who expressed sadness over the death of his officers, however, said enough of killing of his officers who are enforcing federal government’s policy.

He said, “On October 15th, at Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway, 24 vehicles of bags of rice was intercepted and my officers was shot at and two of them sustained injury. However, on 26th of October, at Oke-Odan in Ogun State, specifically fagbohun Village, officers were ambushed and two were declared missing.

“However, one of the missing officers was found dead between Tuesday evening to Wednesday night and his rifle found very near to him but, as I speak to you, the other officer has been found dead floating at Ipaja River, in Fagbohun Yewa South with his rifle missing.”

Ejibunu who said the corpse of the second officer has been evacuated to a morgue in Ilaro, added that he won’t condone killing of his officers anymore.

He said the maimed officers were fathers, bread winners as well as hope of some people should not be cut short in their prime.

“The unprovoked attack against our officers is becoming too much for me to bear and I it was the other way round, everyone will speak but now, now no one is talking since they are Customs officers but, this isn’t going to be business as usual.

“The gallant officers paid the supreme price and our people in higher authority especially the National Assembly should take note of this because no life is more scared than the other.

“The border of Ogun State remained under locks and keys and smuggling is not what to bequeath to any generation because smugglung is alien to our constitution,” he stated.